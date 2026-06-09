Meadowhall opens AI-powered Style Suite

A new personal shopper tool, Style Suite, created by 3DWD, has launched at the Yorkshire shopping centre Meadowhall, allowing shoppers to receive a free personalised colour analysis within seconds.

Style Suite has been designed to combine cutting-edge AI technology with an engaging, physical experience to boost engagement, dwell time, and conversion, while also giving shoppers confidence through personalisation recommendations.

The AI-powered colour analysis and personal styling experience works through the shopper's smartphone and offers a free personalised colour palette, which is stored in the phone’s wallet to be used in store for a more integrated shopping experience.

Dion Pouw, chief executive of 3DWD, said in a statement: “Launching Style Suite’s first physical location is a huge milestone for us. Our goal is to use AI to make services like personal styling more accessible.

“With its consistently high footfall and strong focus on innovation, Meadowhall was the ideal partner to introduce the concept to the global retail market. This launch represents the first step in scaling Style Suite internationally and further evolving the concept.”

Louisa Holmes, asset director of Meadowhall, added: “Meadowhall being the first location globally to house the Style Suite concept reflects our commitment to evolving the in-centre experience for our customers. By combining AI insights with an engaging in-centre activation, Style Suite delivers a smooth and accessible approach to personal styling, while encouraging customers to explore more of the brands and retailers within the destination.

“This launch is a great example of AI being used in a way to proudly champion the offline shopping experience.”