Menswear sales surge at LDO, Calvin Klein to open permanent store

London Designer Outlet (LDO) has reported an increase in fashion sales sparked by an influx of shoppers visiting the shopping destination to watch the new James Bond film.

In the first full week that No Time To Die was in the cinemas, leisure and fashion and beauty sales were consistently above pre-pandemic levels, with menswear performing particularly well - up 68 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Total sales at LDO during the week were up 6.3 percent and footfall up 6 percent when compared to the week before.

For the month of September, fashion and beauty sales increased by 6 percent compared to a year earlier.

LDO also announced that PVH-owned brand Calvin Klein is to upsize its pop-up store at the shopping destination by 50 percent to a 4,100 square foot permanent store after opening in August 2020. It will be one of the brand’s largest UK outlet stores.

It follows news last month that Tommy Hilfiger will treble its space at LDO to a 7,800 square foot store, following strong sales.