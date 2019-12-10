Mercari launches "Mercari Authenticate" service to help with luxury resale

Mercari has introduced new technology that allows it to compete with big players like The RealReal or Rebag. An online secondhand marketplace that allows users to buy and sell clothing and lifestyle items, Mercari has launched a new tool to allow shoppers more security when buying designer handbags through the platform.

Called "Mercari Authenticate," the new tool uses a third party to provide sellers with professional authentication on designer handbags they are selling. This will allow buyers more security when purchasing items in this category, therefore allowing sellers with more likelihood of success through Mercari. Each listing that have been authenticated will appear in the app with a diamond icon to notify buyers.

Mercari Authenticate is available for handbags sold for 300 dollars or more. Sellers must pay 15 dollars for the service and will receive authentication in just 48 hours, without needing to ship their item out for inspection.

This tool will allow Mercari a more competitive angle in the luxury resale market, which depends on authentication of products. The RealReal utilizes a team of staffed authentication experts who examine items in person, while growing reseller Rebag has recently launched a digital tool that determines the current market value of a luxury handbag within minutes.

The Mercari Authenticate service utilizes independent, professional authenticators who will assess each handbag using in-app photos and other data. As the authenticators function completely independently of Mercari's business, they are unbiased with no incentive to deliver a certain verdict.

"The surging popularity of resale in the U.S. is bringing a wave of luxury goods to platforms like Mercari, and buyers' need for trust understandably increases with an item's price," John Lagerling, Mercari's U.S. CEO, said in a statement. "Until now, though, authentication has been slow and expensive. Mercari Authenticate makes the process much easier, opening it up to novice or occasional sellers."