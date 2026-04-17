Metro Boutique brings Topshop to Switzerland

Following a period of international repositioning, the brand will be available from April 18, 2026, in four selected stores – Glattzentrum, Spreitenbach, Basel and Bern. Metro announced on Friday that the launch will feature a curated selection of key pieces and denim.

“Topshop is back – and with it, a brand that shaped the high street of the 2000s like no other,” explained Julia Brotschi, buyer for Topshop at Metro Boutiques AG. The aim is to make the iconic looks directly accessible again for both a new and the “old” generation of customers. According to Kevin Brunner, offline marketing manager, the company wants to “create an emotional connection to the brand” through targeted activations and stage the launch as a genuine experience, going beyond mere visibility.

The market entry in Switzerland is part of a comprehensive European expansion strategy. Topshop recently expanded its presence significantly through strategic partnerships with the Danish fashion group Bestseller in wholesale and the Dutch multi-brand retailer Wehkamp in e-commerce. The cult brand has also recently returned to brick and mortar retail in Austria, celebrating its comeback at Kastner & Öhler in Graz.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence.