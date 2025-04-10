Mi Bolsa London to open debut flagship store at Westfield White City

Luxury leather handbag brand Mi Bolsa London will open its first-ever flagship store at Westfield White City in June.

Mi Bolsa London, which translates to "my bag," was established in 2020 by siblings Mikayla and Alex, and blends Spanish artistry with British sophistication.

The opening at Westfield White City is described as the beginning “of a new chapter,” for the brand, kickstarting its physical retail expansion, with plans to open additional locations across London in the coming year.

Rending of Mi Bolsa London flagship concept at Westfield White City Credits: Mi Bolsa London

The flagship store will be designed to embody Mi Bolsa London’s core philosophy, "Be real, be creative, and be unique,” and will integrate art and culture into the immersive shopping experience. This will be showcased each season with a new unique artistic theme celebrating the fusion of creativity and craftsmanship. The inaugural theme, ‘The Perfect and Imperfect Ones,’ will feature a specially curated window display with an imperfect display table as part of a larger artistic installation.

Future themes will continue to celebrate art and cultural intersections, such as ‘East and West,’ including a collaborative exhibition between Mi Bolsa London’s co-founder’s father, a renowned artist, and a local British artist.

The store will also showcase its full range of handbags, including top-handle bags, totes, crossbody bags, and shoulder bags, and introduce an exclusive bespoke service, which will transform the retail space into an immersive atelier, giving customers the chance to engage in the creative process, designing and personalising unique pieces to reflect their style.