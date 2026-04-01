Michael Kors opens first café concept in Beijing

American designer brand Michael Kors has strengthened its presence in China with the opening of a new flagship store in Beijing’s China World mall, a luxury retail hub in the city, which includes Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gucci, Prada, and Dior.

Spanning 3,500 square feet, the Beijing flagship features Michael Kors’ newest global retail concept, with dedicated areas for accessories, footwear, ready-to-wear, sunglasses, watches, jewellery and fragrances.

The store has been designed to showcase the brand’s approach to luxury, with residential décor cues running throughout the space, with warm wood contrasting with marble accents and soft, neutral tones to embody “the effortless sophistication” that defines the Michael Kors aesthetic.

Michael Kors Beijing flagship in China World mall Credits: Michael Kors

The Beijing store also features the brand’s first-ever in-store café, set within the Jet Set lounge, a concept located in global flagship destinations designed to serve as a contemporary expression of the brand's “jet set spirit” and as an immersive, experiential space for consumers to relax and “indulge in all the brand has to offer”.

The café menu offers “a taste of New York in the heart of Beijing,” with coffees and teas served alongside an array of sweet and savoury items.

Michael Kors Beijing flagship in China World mall Credits: Michael Kors

Commenting on the opening, Michael Kors said in a statement: “I am very excited to be launching our flagship store at Beijing China World. This new store will be home to the world’s first Jet Set Lounge that features a café concept.

“China is an exciting market. I’m always inspired by our customers there, who have an incredible love for fashion and style.”

Michael Kors Beijing flagship in China World mall Credits: Michael Kors