Michael Kors unveils immersive windows at La Rinascente

American designer fashion brand Michael Kors has unveiled a luxe and immersive window experience at La Rinascente in Milan, Italy.

Michael Kors has taken over the iconic department store’s walkway and windows, across the Duomo, with a display designed to transport passers-by to the island of Capri at sunset to showcase the brand’s summer 2023 fashion collection.

The windows, which run until June 5, have been created in partnership with immersive experience studio Pixel Artworks and take inspiration from Capri’s idyllic Marina Grande.

Image: Michael Kors; La Rinascente immersive Capri window display

The projected illusion across the six large windows invites visitors to stroll along the harbour’s wooden dock at sunset as waves lap gently against the pontoons and schools of tiny fish glint in the sea, complete with sounds of the tourist resort, from the rhythm of the waves to the plink of halyards against masts and talk and laughter from a waterfront restaurant.

This is all set alongside the Capri-inspired glamour of the Michael Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear summer collections.

Image: Michael Kors; La Rinascente immersive Capri window display