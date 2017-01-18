Milton Keynes Centre:MK to undergo 60 million pounds revamp

Centre:MK, shopping and leisure destination in Milton Keynes, is set to undergo a 60 million pound revamp over the next three years.

The first stage of the refurbishment, which includes the 10 million pound renovation of Sunset Walk, the new premium quarter in the centre was recently completed according to the joint owners of the centre Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper.

The second phase of the redevelopment will see the shopping centre undergo a complete overhaul to offer customers brand new customer facilities, including a new 1,400 space multi-levelled car park next to John Lewis. Named 'Re-Imagining an Icon', the refurbishment aims to ensure the shopping centre is able to fulfill the needs of shoppers today.

In addition, the next phase will also focus on improving the Deer Walk area and includes new customer service lounges, family facilites and public toilets. The investment will also be used to launch new initiatives such as an Centre:mk app, website, social media platform and digital wayfinding.

"Our 60 million pound programme of investment is designed to enhance the experience for visitors, leading to increased sales for our retailers and restaurants," said Ed Sellick, Asset Manager, on behalf of Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper. Kevin Duffy, centre director added: "Centre:mk plays a significant role regionally as we provide a critical mass and diversity of offer unavailable elsewhere."

"The investment in the malls, wayfinding, facilities and customer service will collectively allow us to build upon the place making we have created and further improve the space. These plans ensure Centre:mk is always relevant for the consumer and retailers and will create a refreshing, exciting and modern look and feel within the iconic destination."

Photo: Centre:MK, Facebook