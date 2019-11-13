Mint Velvet to open store at Liverpool One

British womenswear brand Mint Velvet is set to open a store at Liverpool One in December, marking its debut in the city.

The 1,700-square-foot boutique, which will stock seasonal womenswear apparel, footwear and accessory collections, will be situated in the arcade of Peter’s Lane and will be joining the likes of Polo Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Armani Exchange and the newly-opened ROX Jewellers boutique.

Founded in 2009, the relaxed glamour brand is continuing to focus on an expansion of its bricks-and-mortar offering which currently comprises 136 stores and luxury concessions across the UK, UAE, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

A Mint Velvet spokesperson commented: “We have recently celebrated our 10th birthday and are excited to announce the opening of this new store in Liverpool One. It marks the continued success of Mint Velvet and we’re delighted to be positioned with other premium brands in the city-centre location. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new Liverpool customer into the store.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, said: “This year, we’ve made considerable strides in expanding Liverpool One’s mix of fashion brands, with a strong sequence of signings, openings and upsizes. Peter’s Lane continues to thrive, and Mint Velvet is a welcome addition as we focus on ensuring the destination is synonymous with stylish and sought-after international fashion.”