Missguided deploys Doddle into flagship stores

Missguided, the popular womenswear fast fashion retailer is working with Doddle’s proprietary click & collect technology solution ‘Powered by Doddle’ for use in their two flagship stores at Westfield Stratford and Bluewater Kent.

Powered by Doddle is a customisable app, which lets brands control the look and feel of the interface. Installed on an android device, store teams are able to serve customers anytime and anywhere, therefore removing the need for a dedicated click & collect area as well as helping to reduce queues at peak times.

“We chose Powered by Doddle to run the click & collect service in our Westfield and Bluewater stores. The Doddle technology is super flexible, can be set up and changed quickly depending on demand, and it has been proven to work in 80 of Doddle’s own stores,” said John Allen, Chief Technology Officer, Missguided in a press statement.

Missguided were able to place their distinctive branding and tone of voice within the app, with functions including receipt of goods, allocation of goods to storage, customer communication and handling of expired parcels. The customisable interface enables Missguided to send branded emails and text messages to customers as opposed to those from a third party courier.

“For our own click & collect service we wanted to make sure we offered our customers a fantastic experience the first time, every time and Powered by Doddle has enabled us to do that in a way that looks and feels ‘Missguided’,” Allen continued.

“Moving from an online environment into physical stores is a huge operational and logistical undertaking. We’ve been able to add value as a partner by supplying a tried and tested click & collect service that their customers will love and will help them convert their strong online traffic into collection footfall,” added Tim Robinson, Doddle CEO.

Making the transition even easier, Doddle offers comprehensive training for Powered by Doddle, providing brands with a dedicated e-learning module, train-the-trainer sessions and centrally held staff training days.

Doddle have already partnered with more than 100 retailers, including ASOS and Net-a-Porter to offer collection and returns services. Powered by Doddle is the next generation of click & collect service and aims to simply ‘save [their] customers time’.

Photos courtesy of Doddle: Missguided Bluewater store, Screenshots from the Missguided Powered by Doddle app