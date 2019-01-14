Missguided enhances payment options

Online retailer Missguided has teamed up with payments provider Klarna, SaaS platform Poq and online payment platform Stripe to enhance the way its customers pay for shopping in its app.

The reform to the app means that consumers shopping via the Missguided app will receive a “tailored and seamless journey” including ordering items and paying for them 30 days later using Klarna’s Pay later product, with no interest or fee.

The combination of Stripe’s technical infrastructure, Poq’s success in app commerce, along with Klarna’s in-demand payment products means that Missguided is getting “perfect blend of expertise” stated the fast fashion retailer, to ensure that shoppers can choose flexible payment options, shop safely and securely, and enjoy the app experience.

Jonathan Wall, chief digital officer at Missguided said in a statement: “Our customers drive everything we do, so it makes sense that we make sure they have the best experience when shopping with us. I want Missguided shoppers to feel excited when they open our app, and making the latest lines and limited editions more accessible through Pay later is part of that mission.

“Klarna shares our vision when it comes to innovation, and our desire to make life simple, quick and worry-free for our shoppers. Bringing Klarna’s experience together with our existing partners meant we got the best of both worlds, and we can’t wait for our customers to start enjoying flexible payments.”

Luke Griffiths, general manager at Klarna UK, added: “They say two heads are better than one, but in our case, three was the magic number. Collaborating with Stripe and Poq meant access to some of the greatest expertise in the payments industry and enabled us to create a unique product, truly tailored to Missguided and their customers.”

Missguided, founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi, is one of the fastest growing women’s online retailers in the world. The fast fashion brand sells to over 160 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Spain, Ireland and Germany, with future plans for further international expansion.