Missguided partners with InPost to expand Click And Collect service

Fast-fashion retailer Missguided has teamed up with InPost UK for a new contact-free collection and returns service.

Missguided’s shoppers will now be able to collect and return items of clothing using InPost’s 24/7 self-serve parcel lockers which are found throughout the country at train stations and supermarkets, among other places.

It comes as shoppers remain cautious about returning to physical retail stores since lockdown was lifted at the beginning of June.

“We’re constantly looking to be on the forefront and improve our customer experience. Partnering with InPost gives us a unique position with a delivery service that is open around the clock with the added benefits of being contact-free and also more environmentally friendly than home delivery,” Karl Harwood, head of distribution at Missguided, said in a statement.

“As we continue to see a real change in consumer behaviour not only towards online shopping, but in customers wanting more control over their deliveries – InPost Lockers will be a great addition to our delivery options. Offering a service that has minimal failed delivery rate is also hugely compelling.”