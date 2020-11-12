Missguided ramps-up contact-free collection ahead of Christmas

British e-tailer Missguided has teamed up with locker delivery brand InPost for a “locker takeover” ahead of Christmas.

The initiative will see 180 InPost lockers across the UK rebranded with Missguided branding and imagery and intends to raise awareness about the safe, contact-free delivery and return option lockers provide.

Missguided’s shoppers can use the 24/7 self-serve parcel lockers to collect and return items across the country at train stations and supermarkets, among other places, rather than at busy post offices and collection points.

“It’s a great way to remind our customers that they can collect their Missguided orders safely and securely on their own watch and at their preferred collection point,” said Nick Bamber, chief growth officer, marketing and e-commerce trading, at Missguided.