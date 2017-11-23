Missguided wins Digital Business of the Year award

Fast-fashion retailer Missguided has been named as the Digital Business of the Year at the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards held earlier this week.

The accolade recognises those best optimising all aspects of e-commerce to achieve growth and strong financial performance through exceptional customer experience, with the judges stating that Missguided success has been built on a “deep understand of their customers and relentless innovation on their behalf”.

Judges added: “With millions of followers across social media and a recent move in to physical retail, they are a truly inspirational British digital business."

Missguided was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi as an online fashion retailer aimed at women aged 16-35. In 2016, the brand opened its first flagship store in London, followed up with a second in Kent this summer.

Rachael Dennis, brand marketing Manager at Missguided said: ”We're delighted to have won the Amazon Digital Business of the Year award. 2017 has been a great year for the brand with the launch of our second retail store at Bluewater, Kent and the launch of our global campaign with model Jourdan Dunn. The teams have done (and continue to do) an amazing job and this award is testament to that.”

Simon Donegan, head of seller services at Amazon UK, which sponsored the award added: "It's great to see digital technology enabling growing businesses like the team at Misguided to raise the bar when it comes to customer satisfaction.

"Misguided are a fantastic example of how digital businesses are boosting the overall economy, creating high-quality jobs up and down the UK - we're delighted to congratulate them on their success.”

The annual National Business Awards recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in the UK in 16 categories including small to medium-sized business of the year, innovation and customer focus.

Images: Missguided Facebook