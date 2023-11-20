Missoma opens first-ever permanent London store

Jewellery brand Missoma has opened its first-ever permanent store in London’s Covent Garden, following the success of its pop-up in the area.

The flagship store at 46 Monmouth Street has been designed to offer consumers an immersive experience into the brand, inviting shoppers to try on the jewellery pieces and receive advice from its in-house stylists, on-the-spot free engraving and gift wrapping services.

The store houses the brand’s new seasonal collections, including the autumn/winter 2023 collection and sell-out jewellery advent calendar, as well as its collaborations with Harris Reed, Lucy Williams, and Savi. The boutique also showcases the Missoma Fine collection featuring solid 14ct gold pieces handcrafted with conflict-free diamonds, emeralds, baroque pearls and blue sapphires.

Commenting on the opening, Marisa Hordern, founder and creative director of Missoma, said in a statement: “As a London brand through-and-through, we are so excited to have our first-ever permanent store here in such an incredible location. Missoma began over 15 years ago at my kitchen table in London and has grown into our Notting Hill studio of passionate creatives, where we still design every single one of our handcrafted pieces.

“We can’t wait for our amazing community to experience the Missoma passion, energy and creativity in store too. It’s been a work of love designing this first store and this is just the start of what’s to come.”

The Monmouth Street store will also house the brand’s first-ever piecing bar from early 2024, which will include exclusive new Missoma 14ct gold piercing jewellery, such as its little mushroom, conch shell and lips studs.