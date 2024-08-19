Missoma opens second store in Leeds

Fine jewellery brand Missoma has opened its second permanent store at retail destination Victoria Leeds just months after first entering the brick and mortar market in London.

Its new 2,250 square foot space, spanning two levels, aims to speak to the brand’s identity – “cool, colourful and confident, with a sense of fun”, as described in a release – with the interior design overseen by founder and creative director, Marisa Hordern.

The brand’s signature codes can thus be seen in the store’s colour palette of pistachio, malachite, apricot and rust, as well as the inclusion of a mirrored ceiling, animated screen and neon signage, among other intricate features.

Missoma Leeds store. Credits: Victoria Leeds, Redical.

Next to housing a selection of Missoma’s gold and silver pieces, including popular collaborative collections, the store is also the base of what is now the brand’s biggest Piercing Studio.

This has further been combined with a new Welding Studio, which has been evolved from the initial Covent Garden store in London to offer Leeds customers instant engraving services and welding charms.

In a release, Hordern said on the opening: “Community is at the heart of what we do, and Victoria Leeds offers a highly engaging environment that aligns perfectly with our values.

“We aim to inspire confidence and encourage self-expression in all our customers and are excited to grow our Leeds community and embark on this next chapter.”