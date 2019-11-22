Missoni opens Singapore flagship

Missoni is moving forward with its Asian expansion with the launch of their first flagship store in Singapore at luxury mall The Shoppes by Marina Bay Sands. This marks a new retail milestone for the luxury Italian brand who counts the region as one of its key international markets. Creative director and president of Missoni, Angela Missoni, vice chairman of Missoni and industrial partner at FSI, Michele Norsa and retail director, Giacomo Missoni, celebrated the boutique opening this week with an event attended by celebrities, influencers, and Missoni customers.

The new 150m2 store located in the Luxury Zone of the mall was personally designed and conceptualised by Angela Missoni herself, showcasing the best known elements of the brand while making best use of the space. The boutique features Missoni’s womenswear, menswear, beachwear and accessories collections alongside the new M Missoni collection designed by Margherita Maccapani Missoni.

Angela Missoni and her nephew Giacomo Missoni both made a special appearance, with her warm personality engulfing the store and communicating the passion and creativity that goes into the Missoni brand. “It’s very exciting to have this opportunity to bring the Missoni brand to Singapore’s most iconic luxury mall. Singapore is the perfect location for us to debut our flagship boutique and we hope this will open up new doors for Missoni to expand the brand within the whole Southeast Asia region,” Angela said in a statement.

photo: courtesy of C&M Media