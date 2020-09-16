ModCloth returns to Europe

Vintage inspired apparel brand, ModCloth, has relaunched its shipping in Europe.

The e-commerce retailer stopped shipping to European markets in May 2018, because of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) program launched.

Go Global Retail acquired ModCloth at the start of the year and has supported the company to become GDPR compliant, so that the label could be available throughout Europe again.

Jeff Streader, Co-CEO of ModCloth, said in a statement: “As new owners, our first priority for ModCloth was to reconnect with consumers, listen and continue those relationships in a more personal way which is core to the DNA of this brand.

“Modcloth has always been a brand for women and vocal in its support of women's issues, size inclusivity and creating conversation. Now that we are back to being independent, we can revitalise those aspects of the brand that our customers really loved."

Prior to leaving Europe, ModCloth’s international relationships represented 20 percent of their total revenue, this relaunch continues Go Global’s growth plans for the company.

"One of our key initiatives was to expand our online shopping experience to our European customers. They've been asking for our return for years, and we couldn't be more excited to truly 'Go Global' with a brand as beloved as ModCloth," Streader continued.

Shipping across Europe is now available for shoppers.