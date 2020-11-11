Moncler announces Grenoble collection with Dyneema composite fabric

Moncler has announced that the autumn/winter 2020 collection of its luxury skiwear label Grenoble is to feature Dyneema composite fabric, a high-performance fabric developed by multinational science-based corporation Royal DSM.

Sandro Mandrino, the head of design for Moncler Grenoble, was the brand’s first designer to incorporate Dyneema into Moncler’s designs through the Moncler Genius project, as an alternative to conventional cotton and polyester.

The Moncler Genius project is an initiative in which multiple designers create collections in collaboration with the brand, rather than the brand having one creative director working on all collections. Mandrino chose to use Dyneema composite fabrics to create his interpretation of the future of fashion, adopting variations of the fabric in black and white to blend skiwear, space suits and technology into one piece.

According to DSM, Dyneema is the world’s strongest and lightest fibre - 15 times stronger than steel but light enough to float on water. In fabric form, it is available in composites, denim, knits, woven and hybrid fabrics and is made from Dyneema fibres.

The fibre is produced in a patented gel spinning process in which the threads are drawn, heated, elongated, and cooled. The fabrics provide high strength, low weight, waterproof and breathable properties which enable designers to blend performance with design.

Marcio Manique, global business director of consumer and professional protection at DSM Protective Materials, said in a statement: “We are very excited to be working with the Moncler team to launch a collection of wonderful garments that allow people to explore the outdoors more safely and for longer periods of time.

“We look forward to further supporting Moncler as they develop innovative, high-tech garments that are also sustainably sourced through the introduction of bio-based Dyneema fabrics.”

The collection is available on 12 November.