Moncler opens Genius pop up in Harrods
RETAIL

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Moncler has opened its first Genius pop-up in London for the festive season in Harrods.

The festive concept takes over Harrods Brompton Road Exhibition Windows, with Moncler Pupazzo, an alpine puppet character, being the star of the show as he glides down mountain installations finessing his unique spark of Genius.

The pop-up inside, open until January 10, 2020, is offering all Moncler Genius collections together at the same time, including a range of limited-edition items and exclusive products such as one-of-a-kind t-shirts created by the eleven Moncler Genius designers and a family of dolls dressed in each collection.

The opening is part of an initiative “spreading the spirit of Moncler Genius” around the world this holiday period with nine pop-ups opening worldwide.

Moncler Genius in Harrods is open until January 10, 2020.

Images: courtesy of Moncler
