Moncler opens its first store in Norway

Moncler is moving forward in its plans to consolidate the brand’s presence in Scandinavia. After opening its first store in Stockholm, Sweden, in December 2017, the brand is now entering the Norwegian market with a retail space in Oslo. The new store, which spans over 320 square meters (approximately 3450 square feet) is located at Nedre Slottsgate street.

With interiors designed by the French architecture studio Gilles & Boissier, a longtime collaborator of Moncler’s, the store offers menswear, womenswear and accessories. In a statement, the label said the new store is part of “the global expansion of the brand, which now boasts stores in the most exclusive cities and finest ski resorts worldwide”.

Founded in 1952 in Grenoble, France, Moncler is best known for its down jackets and sportswear. Through a network of company-owned stores, wholesalers and department stores, the brand is sold in more than 200 retail points in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Photo: Moncler Facebook