Monica Vinader opens second NYC boutique

British jewelry brand Monica Vinader has opened its second New York City boutique. Located on the Upper East Side at 989 Madison, the 650-square foot retail space is set alongside boutiques of Gabriela Hearst and Vera Wang.

Monica Vinader has been steadily growing is business in the U.S. The brand recently announced a partnership with Nordstrom department stores in the U.S. Starting this November, Monica Vinader engraving stations will be rolled out across 55 Nordstrom locations to allow shoppers to have messages added to the front or back of items.

The brand launched its first New York boutique at 151 Spring Street in Soho in 2016 after conducting an analysis of its web orders and learned that the New York City neighborhood had a sizable consumer base.

When the Monica Vinader decided to expand its brand’s footprint in New York the brand again looked at its e-commerce patterns, identifying another strong client base on the Upper East Side.

The Madison Avenue store, which opened last week, is designed to feel like a jewelry box, with a tufted pink velvet wall, a rose gold mirrored wall and mixed metal fixtures throughout. The new store sells both women's and men's jewelry and includes the brand's complimentary same day engraving offering.

Photo: courtesy of Monica Vinader