Monica Vinader uses EdApp to transform retail training

British luxury jewellery brand Monica Vinader has selecting mobile-first training platform EdApp to transform its retail training.

EdApp, used by global retailers including Pandora and Ardent, will allow Monica Vinader to train its global retail teams using the platforms corporate e-learning technology that utilises microlearning, gamification, and spaced repetition.

As the platform has a mobile-first approach, Monica Vinader employees will be able to complete lessons at a time and place that suits them, which results in record engagement rates, according to EdApp.

Anna Shelton-Agar, general manager EMEA at Monica Vinader said in a statement: “EdApp’s mobile-first platform is just what our workforce needs. Having the ability to easily onboard and train our global staff from a sleek and comprehensive design is particularly impressive.

"Monica Vinader was looking to effectively educate new starters, introduce our current retail staff to the Monica Vinader brand and policies, product features, and pricing. The Ed platform allows us to successfully achieve all of this.”

EdApp chief executive Darren Winterford added: “EdApp has been implemented successfully throughout retail all over the world. Our data-driven authoring tool and seamless learner experience have made us the preferred tool for leading brands like Monica Vinader. We are thrilled to welcome them to our family.”

Founded in 2008, Monica Vinader is a multi-award-winning British luxury jewellery brand with flagship locations in more than eight countries including the UK, United States, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.