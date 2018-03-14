Monki to open first store in the north of England

H&M-owned fashion brand Monki has signed up for a 5,600 square foot unit in Manchester to mark the brand’s fifth UK store, and its first in the north of England.

Monki, known for its Scandinavian denim, has chosen the Manchester Arndale Centre for its latest opening, with the new store set to open on New Cannon Street within the centre, which is jointly owned by Intu and M&G Real Estate.

Kannika Mall, asset manager at M&G Real Estate, said: “The fact that leading, internationally known brands, choose the centre as a key location for their expansion in Northern England, is further testament to Manchester Arndale’s prominent position as one of the UK’s leading retail hubs.

“Manchester Arndale is the ideal location for exciting brands seeking to expand and grow their UK presence, as we have seen with the latest arrivals of exciting fashion brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Paul Smith.”

Founded in 2005, Monki opened its first UK store on London’s Carnaby Street in 2012. It has since added further stores in Bristol, London Westfield Stratford and Glasgow. Globally, the brand has more than 115 stores in 14 markets.

This letting follows the recent announcement that brand new entrant to the UK market, Australian handbag designer, Colette, has also signed at Manchester Arndale. This deal is part of its first two British store openings, in addition to London.