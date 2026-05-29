Canadian lifestyle and travel brand Monos has launched its debut sunglasses collection, Mira, as it expands into a new product category.

Marking a “natural evolution” for Monos, the collection includes six styles that represent the brand’s design philosophy. Inspired by architectural shapes and natural landscapes shaped by place, the minimalist styles are made from premium Mazzucchelli cellulose acetate with Zeiss CR39 polymer lenses, offering 100 percent UV protection.

Monos launches debut sunglasses collection Mira Credits: Courtesy of Monos Travel

“Sunglasses are one of the most personal things a traveler wears,” said Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of Monos, in a statement. “They quite literally shape how you see the world; the light, the color, the mood. This is our most ambitious category expansion yet, but if Monos is to be considered a travel lifestyle brand, we have to earn our place in that moment.”

Each pair of sunglasses also features an integrated metal wire core running through the temple to provide enhanced strength and an adjustable fit, reflecting the same attention to detail found in Monos’ core travel pieces. “This is our same obsession with design and quality, now pointed at a different part of the journey,” added Tam.

Monos launches debut sunglasses collection Mira Credits: Courtesy of Monos Travel

“Zeiss are global leaders in optical engineering and lens technology, known for best-in-class optical clarity and structural performance in both cameras and eyewear,” said Hubert Chan, co-founder and CCO of Monos, in a statement. “Mazzucchelli are sixth-generation manufacturers and pioneers in cellulose acetate. This collection brings together two category-defining partners, ensuring precision in material quality, durability, and optical performance across every frame.”

The launch of the Mira collection sees Monos continue to expand into new product categories as it grows into a fully fledged lifestyle brand. Founded in 2018, Monos debuts its sunglasses collection as it expands its retail footprintt across the United States, with recent openings in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Georgetown late last year. The brand has also launched other initiatives, including its first aluminum luggage range and experiential retail concepts like Chicago’s music lounge and café Postcard.

Monos launches first ever sunglasses collection Credits: Courtesy of Monos Travel

The Mira collection is available online at monos.com and all Monos retail stores, retailing at 150 US dollars per style.