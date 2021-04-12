Monsoon opens new boutique store concept in London

British high street retailer Monsoon has opened a new boutique store concept in London that takes the brand “back to its roots” celebrating its heritage, craft and commitment to sustainability and ethical trade.

Located on Marylebone High Street, London, the concept marks the first in a series of new boutiques for Monsoon, with the retailer added that it is planning more than 30 new openings in key locations across the UK and Ireland.

The architecture and colour palette of the 1,200 square foot store draws upon inspiration from the brand’s heritage designs and long relationship with India.

The store features a curated collection of Monsoon’s women’s product, childrenswear and highlights from its homeware collection, as well as housing the brand’s new artisan collection, Artisan Studio, made from 100 percent organic cotton, sustainable Lenzing Ecovero and sustainable viscose georgette. Each piece is crafted with considered fabrications and then woodblock printed or tie-dyed using artisanal hand-dye techniques.

Monsoon’s founder Peter Simon, said in a statement: “We are tremendously excited to open our first new boutique store concept. This has been a difficult year for everyone, but difficult times can inspire creativity, and that has certainly been true for us: this store is a bold new expression of Monsoon, taking us back to our roots and celebrating the joy and colour that is so rich in our heritage.

“This project has been a bright light for us over the past year and represents all the energy and passion that we put into our product and shows the direction for the brand. We are committed to retail, the experience and joy it can bring, and are really excited to see stores reopen, to welcome our customers back and to introduce them to our new boutique.”

Alongside Monsoon ranges, the store showcases the brand’s commitment to sustainability through installations, featuring its progress on a journey to more than 70 percent sustainable fabrications over the next two years and the artisan wood-blocking and weaving techniques used in its collection.

The retailer is also using the concept to highlight and support its charitable work through The Monsoon Accessorize Trust. For the first month of opening, Monsoon will donate 10 percent of its profits to the Trust, which supports and empowers individuals from disadvantaged communities across Asia and helps drive sustainable change through a range of education, healthcare and income-generation projects.

The store also features a guest capsule collection from women’s brand East, which is designed from sustainable base clothes and uses upcycled quilts and offcuts from unused fabrications.