Monsoon opens new travel boutique in Waterloo Station

Fashion retailer Monsoon is opening a new travel boutique concept in London’s Waterloo Station on June 21.

Located on the balcony at Waterloo Station, the store will serve as a testing ground for Monsoon’s travel boutique concept, offering seasonal collections and travel essentials drawn from its women’s clothing and accessories ranges.

In addition to offering core travel accessories, Monsoon will open with an expanded summer beach assortment, casual dresses for those travelling on weekend trips and to festivals, and a selection of occasionwear and accessories for more formal events and destinations.

Paul Thomas, retail director for the Monsoon and Accessorize brands, said in a statement: “Transport hubs such as stations and airports have long been central to the success of the Accessorize brand; now we’re optimistic about bringing that expertise to Accessorize’s sister brand, creating a new travel concept for Monsoon.”

The store is the latest addition to the travel retail portfolio of Monsoon’s parent company, Adena Brands, which operates 37 Accessorize travel stores in major stations and airports across the UK and Europe.

Thomas added: “Monsoon customers have always been free-spirited and adventurous by nature, and the brand has always had a strong travel offer. Bringing our new travel boutique concept to the UK.’s busiest train station is a great opportunity for us to build on that and serve our customers as they head out for the weekend or on holiday or when they come into London for an event or occasion.

“We will trial a new product assortment in Waterloo to provide our customers with core travel essentials as well as items for last-minute gifting, and also including our successful beachwear collection and occasionwear items.”