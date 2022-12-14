Montblanc opens first standalone boutique in Dublin

Luxury brand Montblanc has opened its first standalone store in Dublin in partnership with Irish jeweller Paul Sheeran to expand its retail presence in Ireland.

Located at 1 South Anne Street, the boutique spans 700 square feet and showcases Montblanc’s latest collections, including timepieces, leather goods, and writing instruments.

Georgia Noutsi, brand director at Montblanc UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be expanding our retail presence in Ireland and to be teaming up with Paul Sheeran Jewellers, who align perfectly with Montblanc’s core values of craftsmanship and pioneering spirit.

“Dublin is a global destination, and we are very excited to be bringing the Maison’s universe, collections, and customer experience to a city with such incredible heritage and history. With our new boutique we aspire to share Montblanc’s mission to Inspire Writing and empower everyone to leave their mark.”

Image: Montblanc

Paul Sheeran, managing director at Paul Sheeran Jewellers, added: “We are excited to add Montblanc to our portfolio of luxury brands and proud to officially launch the Maison in Ireland.

"Renowned for its craftsmanship and superior quality, Montblanc’s extensive collection of writing instruments, leather goods, watches and accessories will be available as well as a complimentary personalisation service, all in time for the peak Christmas shopping period.”

Image: Montblanc

Image: Montblanc