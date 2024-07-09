Montirex to open debut pop-up store in Liverpool

Liverpool-born technical outdoor and sportswear brand Montirex is opening its first-ever pop-up store on Liverpool One’s South John Street this autumn.

Having previously had successful permanent concessions within Liverpool One’s JD Sports and Footasylum, Montirex has secured a 3,000-square-foot pop-up to house its popular menswear and womenswear collections, including exclusive apparel that will not be available in any of its other concessions globally.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Montirex was founded by best friends Daniel Yuen and Kieran Riddell-Austin and has quickly grown into a sports powerhouse for its collections that bridge the gap between sportswear and streetwear to empower athletes and adventurers.

Montirex campaign image Credits: Montirex

Commenting on the opening, Daniel Yuen, co-founder of Montirex, said in a statement: “It is a dream come true to be launching our debut pop-up store in the place we love so much. Liverpool One is the heart of the city, so to be in such a prominent location is perfect for us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our Montirex community to our new home, filled with exclusive products and events. There really is no better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary.”

Rob Deacon, director of asset management at Grosvenor, said: “Born in Liverpool and now a globally recognised brand, Montirex’s store is a fantastic addition to Liverpool One.

“The store design concept, merchandising range, and marketing reflect our objective of creating showcase spaces in which the very best retailers can create unique expressions of their brand.”