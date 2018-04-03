Moose Knuckles opens pop-up in Harrods

Luxury ready-to-wear outerwear brand Moose Knuckles Canada has launched a new pop-up at Harrods to introduce the brand’s first spring/summer range for women and men.

The new spring/summer 2018 collection showcases the same qualities and style used for Moose Knuckles winter collections, while taking inspiration from “short summers and living each day to the max”.

The collection includes three distinct themes, ‘Urban Nomads’, ‘Everyday Voyager’ and ‘Weekend Expedition’ and features highlights such as water-repellent breathable fabrics to create activewear separates such as the statement camouflage and transparent PVC rain jackets, alongside pieces using fleece and lightweight fabrics.

The collection also offers a range of premium quality leather bombers in classic black and deep olive, made from the finest lamb leather with new techniques in to create a unique fabric for Moose Knuckles Canada.

Key styles include the men’s Terra Nova Hoodie and Ivvavik Jacket in 100 percent nylon down proof shell and Grasslands French terry cotton sweatshirt, while the women’s range features cotton laser-cut T-shirts and the Grasslands Leather Bomber Jacket with laser cut logo effect.

As well as the pop-up at Harrods, Moose Knuckles Canada is also available at Selfridges, Fenwick and Tessuti.

Images: courtesy of Moose Knuckles Canada