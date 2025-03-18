Morleys Stores to reopen historic Jolly's store in Bath

Department store group Morleys Stores, which has 8 locations across the UK, is reopening the iconic Jolly's store in Milsom Street, Bath.

The new look Jolly's will open in two phases - an initial launch in March 2026, followed by a full completion and grand opening in October 2026, in time for the key trading period in the last quarter of the year.

The department store will offer a curated selection of fashion, beauty, and homeware, including a full-service beauty experience and a curated food and beverage offering designed to cater to the needs of the local community while also attracting shoppers from across the region and visitors to Bath.

Allan Winstanley, chief executive of Morleys Department Stores, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be bringing Jolly's back to life and to be part of the vibrant retail landscape in Bath. Our approach is to treat each of our stores as a unique independent department store, ensuring we create an exceptional shopping experience tailored to the local community.

“We are especially pleased to confirm that we will be keeping the Jolly's name, honouring its deep-rooted legacy in the city.”

Morleys department store investing in Bath

As a community-focused business, Morleys approach ensures each store is uniquely tailored to serve its local community. In line with this commitment, Jess Merritt-John, the former Jolly's store manager, has been retained and will oversee a dedicated Heritage Space within Jolly's throughout the renovation. This space will showcase the store’s rich history and exciting future, sharing plans and renovation updates, as well as introduce Morleys to Bath’s residents and visitors.

Kevin Guy, Bath and Northeast Somerset Council leader added: “Morleys Stores will bring an exciting shopping experience to residents and visitors alike and I am delighted to welcome the business to our vibrant city.

“Milsom Street has always been a very special shopping destination and Morleys’ decision complements the investment the council is making in the Milsom Quarter.”

Morelys department store group, established in 1927, has eight stores, including Elys in Wimbledon, Pearsons in Enfield, Camp Hopson in Newbury, Roomes Fashion and Home in Upminster, Selbys in Holloway, Morleys in Brixton, Morleys in Bexleyheath, Morleys in Tooting and Jolly's in Bath.

In April 2024, it opened a new 20,000-square-foot home store in Newbury adjacent to its main department store. The group has invested significantly in its estate in recent years, including a 3 million pound refurbishment to Morleys in Brixton in 2022 and a further 3 million pounds planned in 2025 for Pearsons in Enfield.