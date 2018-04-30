Moschino to open pop-up and flagship in Paris

Moschino is moving forward with expanding its presence in Paris. The brand is set to launch a new store opening this summer in July.

The Italian luxury brand is starting off by investing in a pop-up shop at Printemps. The shop will stay open from May 17 to July 1 along with a "Moschino Loves Printemps" capsule collection, as reported by WWD. Although the concept space is only temporary, Moschino will also open a flagship on Rue Saint-Honoré in July. The boutique will also unveil a new design element in order to match the brand's aesthetic. “With Jeremy, we decided to upgrade, to make more contemporary the experience we’re going to have in the store," general manager of the brand Gabriele Maggio told WWD. "It’s a place where you can really live an experience, changing every season, every month."

The new collection will highlight some of the most representative patterns of the brand. The luxury fashion house specializes in leather accessories, shoes, luggage, and fragrances. With the two new boutiques bowing in Paris, it seems that Moschino is headed back to is European heritage to plant retail roots. The city was chosen due to its stance as a fashion capital. Currently, Moschino has stores internationally including in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North and South America.