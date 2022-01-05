Moscot opens Copenhagen flagship

Moscot, the 106-year-old New York City-based eyewear brand, has opened its eighteenth store, a new flagship location in Copenhagen, Denmark. This is Moscot’s eighth European mono-branded shop. The store is located at Købmagergade 50b.

The new flagship will showcase the full breadth of the Moscot eyewear collection with familiar touches that are distinctly Moscot, including tchotchkes, vintage furniture, artifacts from the family archives, and tin ceilings made in New York that are quintessential to historical Lower Manhattan architecture. The store is located near Copenhagen’s Round Tower and is situated in the heart of Copenhagen.

“My design studies in Copenhagen have greatly influenced my design sensibility and approach. I have always admired the Danish design culture and it’s an honor to bring a piece of our unique downtown NYC roots and iconic frames to this great, historic city,” said chief design office, Zack Moscot, in a statement.

“As an international gateway city, we were naturally drawn to Copenhagen’s rich cultural charm and authentic community of Moscot fans,” said owner and CEO, Dr. Harvey Moscot, in a statement.

Moscot currently operates 17 other shops worldwide, including locations in New York City, Los Angeles, London, Rome, Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, Milan, and Toronto. They expect to continue their retail expansion throughout 2022.