Moss Bros. and Skechers to open flagships in Woking

Formalwear brand Moss Bros. and footwear retailer Skechers are both set to open flagships at Victoria Place in Woking, later this spring.

Occupying a 2,742 square foot boutique on Henry Plaza, the Moss Bros. store will be home to the brand’s full collection of clothing footwear and accessories, including its recently launched casualwear range and exclusive collaborations. Its debut in the town will be part of its introduction to a new retail concept as the brand looks to continue opening stores throughout the year.

In a release, the CEO of Moss Bros, Brian Brick, said of the plans: “Moss Bros. has shown remarkable resilience over the pandemic, and we are keenly focused on reinvesting in the high street and opening new stores within key regions around the UK.”

Skechers, which is to be additionally located on Henry Plaza, will occupy a 5,000 square foot space, offering an expansive range of lifestyle and performance footwear for men, women and children.

The openings come as part of Woking’s 700 million pound regeneration scheme on its town centre, as it rapidly expands its retail and food and beverage services. Together with the two apparel retailers, the centre is also set to welcome four other brands to further diversify its offering, including an artisanal bakery and a cocktail bar.