Moss Bros opens store at Woking's Victoria Place

British formalwear retailer Moss Bros has opened a new store at Woking’s Victoria Place, the recently launched 700 million pound regeneration scheme.

The 2,742 square foot space carries the retailer’s formalwear range alongside a newly bolstered casual range. It also features a dedicated style suite with its own fitting room and a cash desk for private appointments.

“Our space in Woking encapsulates an entirely new concept design, and is centred around showcasing the very best of our menswear collection,” said Moss Bros CEO Brian Brick in a release.

He continued: “The new store not only offers our first-rate customer service but also introduces a unique VIP element along with an expanded selection of casualwear.

“This store represents an evolution for Moss Bros. and we are hugely pleased to now be established here within a destination as pivotal to the South East as Victoria Place.”

The new Moss Bros store is located at Henry Plaza, adjacent to high street retail brands including Marks & Spencer and Skechers.