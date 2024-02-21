Moss is returning to Scotland with new Edinburgh flagship

Menswear and formalwear brand Moss, formerly known as Moss Boss, is re-entering the Scottish market next month with a new rebranded store in Edinburgh's St James Quarter.

Opening on March 7, the new Moss store spans 2,372 square feet and will showcase “an innovative retail concept that combines modern design with timeless elegance”. It will house the brand’s tailoring options and its custom-made service, allowing customers to create a bespoke suit tailored exclusively to them.

The move is part of a successful rebrand, which included a name change, dropping ‘Bros’ from its moniker to just Moss to reflect a more modern, diverse, digital, omni-channel retailer without losing its heritage. Now the brand has a much broader offering than just hire and formalwear.

Commenting on the opening, Brian Brick, chief executive of Moss, said in a statement: "This store is a celebration of everything Moss stands for today; modern, diverse and accessible.

"We are excited to reintroduce the brand to the discerning shoppers of Edinburgh, a city rich with culture and heritage, offering them a space to explore our product and experience our expertise first-hand. We’ve leaned into our 172 years of expertise to land our most modern tailoring offer yet, alongside a range of premium casual styles to form a really considered collection. We’re not just a suit brand that sells some casualwear, or vice versa, Moss has transformed into a competitive menswear destination for both occasions and daily wardrobes.”

In 2023, the brand opened 10 stores under Moss branding, including its Manchester flagship. The Scottish flagship takes the total to 109 stores in the UK.