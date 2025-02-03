Moss undergoes store expansion and refresh plan

The chief executive officer of Moss, Brian Brick, has said that the menswear brand is undergoing a store refresh strategy, which includes a refurbishment of its existing store estate across the UK.

Speaking to Drapers, Brick revealed that the brand was eyeing updates to its stores in large footfall areas. For example, Moss’ 299 Oxford Street store, which closed last week, is to reopen before Easter following a 12-week refurbishment, spanning three floors.

A number of resites are to also be carried out this year at major cities. Its locations at 34 Oxford Street and Birmingham New Street are to remain open.

Brick further noted that he saw “more potential” in Scotland, where Moss opened a store in Edinburgh last year.

Signage across its store estate will be updated with the new moniker, reflecting the brand’s name change from Moss Bros to Moss, a shift that happened at the beginning of 2024.

Akin to other retailers, Brick said that a “tweak” in prices is to be expected in the coming year upon the implementation of Labour’s new Budget, which will see an increase in National Insurance and National Living Wage, as well as a cut to business rates.

In his conversation with Drapers, Brick said the changes were “unequal”, adding: “Business isn’t a bank for the government, they need to encourage business to grow, employ more people.”