Mount Street launches virtual concierge service

Mayfair’s Mount Street, home to British designers including Christopher Kane, Roksanda, Simone Rocha and Erdem, has launched a complimentary personal styling service online.

The exclusive service, The Mount Street Virtual Concierge has been launched by Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, former Vogue retail editor and brand consultant, who will take customers through the very best of Mount Street’s fashion credentials.

The aim of the concept is to bring one of the world’s most luxurious boutique shopping destinations, to the comfort of the customers home, with a virtual styling service, helping consumers search for a gift, a new autumn coat or key items to inject into their working-from-home wardrobe.

Available only for a limited time only, consumers will be offered a complimentary personal styling Zoom call with Chadwyck-Healey, who will listen to style requirements and then guide the customer through new season looks based on the style brief. The service will then present the customer with a personalised Mount Street style edit based on their preferences, lifestyle and budget.

The complimentary Mount Street Virtual Concierge service has no minimum spend and has been created to help consumers navigate the offering on Mount Street, which also includes international boutiques such as Balenciaga and Celine from their homes.

Commenting on the service, Chadwyck-Healey, Mount Street Concierge style consultant, said in a statement: “I am excited to be a part of a new complimentary service that will open up Mount Street to a nationwide audience who can shop from the comfort of their own home. The service will guide a range of clients; from those searching for a special birthday present for their partner to anyone looking for new inspiration for their working from home wardrobe.

“Indeed many may 'visit' Mount Street for the very first time through this service. It's a great way to fuse technology, with luxury and convenience, not to mention the exquisite fashion and lifestyle collections available on Mount Street. I look forward to offering new style inspiration, or great gifting ideas during the online consultations.”

Amelia Bright, executive director of the London Estate, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland added: “We are delighted to launch the Mount Street Virtual Concierge service, bringing the very best of Mayfair’s Mount Street to shoppers’ homes.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year for luxury retail brands due to covid-19. With government restrictions remaining in place for up to another six months, we understand a number of our visitors are unable to travel to stores - therefore we are delighted to offer the 5-star service and luxury experience of Mount Street all from the comfort of home.”

Images: courtesy of Grosvenor Britain and Ireland