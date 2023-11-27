Mountain Warehouse prepares retail expansion amid sales bounce back

UK outerwear company Mountain Warehouse has said that it will be opening a new retail space every week in the run-up to Christmas as it reports a post-pandemic bounce back in sales.

The retail expansion comes on top of 35 new stores last year, with the company stating that it is planning to open a further 50 more locations in the next.

It comes as Mountain Warehouse saw its revenues up 22.6 percent to 371 million pounds in the 12 months to the end of February 2023, in what it says was the highest in its history.

While it did note that it had made a 1.5 million pound loss due to freight and energy costs, it had “rebounded strongly” with “record” sales of 171 million pounds in the first half of 2023, when it reported profits of 6.7 million pounds.

The company noted that it had been “fighting for survival” during the pandemic, when it was forced to close all of its stores, however it cited the “wash-out summer” as one of the factors behind the ongoing surge.

Following the two store openings in Newark and Swindon last week, Mountain Warehouse is planning to open its next stores in Lincoln, Hexham and Stratford upon Avon, as well as three more overseas.

The company has also been opening larger stores where it houses wider product ranges, some being those developed initially for the online business during the pandemic.