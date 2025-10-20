Mountain Warehouse upsizes Caledonia Park store

Mountain Warehouse has upsized its Caledonia Park outlet store, doubling the location’s size by 70 percent. With the expansion, the outdoor retailer has relocated to a 6,276 square foot unit, where it now stocks its full range, from outerwear to camping equipment.

In a statement, Sean Riley, head of acquisitions at Mountain Warehouse, said: “This upsize and opening was the natural next step for us at Caledonia Park as we continue to grow and connect with more customers. The outlet is a fantastic location with a real sense of community, and we’re excited to continue to share our passion for adventure with both locals and visitors.”

For the outlet, meanwhile, the retailer’s decision to relocate comes on the back of strong performance. According to a press release, Caledonia Park’s manager, Railpen, reported a year-to-date sales increase of 11 percent compared to 2024. The sportswear and outdoor have particularly seen strong performance, with sales for the categories up 16 percent.

Speaking on the news, Maria Averkina, asset and development manager at Railpen, said: “Mountain Warehouse’s upsized store highlights the confidence retailers have in our location, and the ability to perform well, grow and expand as a result. Our destination continues to excel because we understand our customers and consistently meet their needs. As a result, we’re achieving our strongest performance to date, reinforcing Caledonia Park as the premium designer outlet village in Scotland.”