Mowalola opens first Berlin pop-up for Fashion Week

Mowalola takes its first step in brick and mortar retail in Germany. The brand is opening a pop-up in Berlin for Berlin Fashion Week.

The Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi's brand is opening a temporary space for the first time. It debuts at Berlin Fashion Week, Mowalola announced on Wednesday. At the P100 event location, the brand presents a curated selection of archive pieces. It also offers a first look at the upcoming AW25 mini-capsule collection.

Mowalola pop-up in Berlin Credits: Harry Miller / Reference Studios

The pop-up is part of the fashion and culture programme "Intervention". This is run by the Berlin PR agency Reference Studios. The SS26 shows of the internationally successful brands Lueder, GmbH, David Koma and Ottolinger are also part of the programme. The fashion shows all take place on July 2. Mowalola's temporary space is open until July 4.

Mowalola is known for its unconventional and revealing looks. These represent a mix of Nigerian youth culture and the London underground scene. In doing so, Ogunlesi questions norms and redefines gender roles.