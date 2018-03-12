Moynat to open first ever retail location in Dubai

French label Moynat has announced a new store in a major market. Planting roots in the Middle East, the label is opening an flagship in the Dubai Mall.

The brand confirmed its newest location through an Instagram post, showcasing the label's grand entrance. The store has glass windows, framed symmetrically with gold detailing. The store's interior has warm tones including wooden shelves to showcase the French label's trunks and handbags. With a simplistic, minimal design; the brand seems to stay true to its heritage encompassing a true Parisian style.

Because of the brand's exclusivity, Dubai was one of the few select locations for a retail spot. “We have always thought that Moynat should only be in 10 to 12 cities around the world and Dubai was part of that,” Guillaume Davin, president of the company, told WWD. Just two years ago, the label opened a flagship landing on Madison Avenue as their first New York boutique. With Moynat's retail plan, it seems the brand will plant flagships in only major markets. It'll be interesting to see where the French label ends up next.

Moynat has been known as one of the oldest French trinket makers. First founded in 1849 by Octavie and François Coulembier; the two teamed up with Pauline Moynat for its first shop. Since its establishment, the house has remained a leading name in luxury leather goods known for its travel goods. Although known famously for its trunks, the brand's handbag legacy has also made strides in the fashion world.