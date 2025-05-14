Mr Marvis to open first store in the UK

Amsterdam-born menswear brand Mr Marvis is set to open its first-ever store in the UK on London’s King’s Road.

The London store, located at 52 King’s Road in Chelsea, will open at the end of the summer and will mark the brand’s first retail location outside of continental Europe to become its 19th branded store.

Mr Marvis, originally an online-only brand, has been using physical retail to bring the full brand experience and products closer to its customers. It has been focused on opening brick-and-mortar locations in areas where its community is most active, with the UK currently being the brand’s third largest online market, especially London.

The UK will become Mr Marvis’ fourth market, after establishing a retail presence across the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, with the menswear brand stating that the London store would allow the brand to pave the way for a “broader presence in the region”.

Richelle Eijkens, retail director at Mr Marvis, said in a statement: “Our new store at 52 King’s Road in Chelsea embodies our brand perfectly, both in terms of local demographics and surrounding premium retailers.

“Data shows a strong existing customer base in the area, making this move fully aligned with our retail strategy. We’re excited to open the doors this summer to a space that ticks all the boxes.”

Mr Marvis is known for its collection of shorts, trousers, and, more recently, tops, and the King’s Road location will showcase the brand’s colourful multi-season collection, accompanied by campaign imagery, enhanced by two large skylights near the fitting room area.

The unit was previously a café, and the menswear brand is transforming the site into a new and premium shopping experience, complete with a distinctive light blue storefront with oak frames and coffee and refreshments to welcome customers.

Laurie Stokes, director in central London retail and leisure at Savills, who advised Mr Marvis on the deal, added: “Securing a site on King's Road marks a significant milestone in Mr Marvis’ ambitious expansion plans. This prestigious location is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing their market presence and driving their growth strategy forward.

“With this store acting as a springboard for further acquisitions in London and the UK, this move underscores their commitment to establishing a strong foothold in the capital’s most iconic shopping destinations.”