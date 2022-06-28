Mr Porter expands luxury watch category

Menswear e-tailer Mr Porter is expanding its luxury watch offering.

The company, owned by Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), is introducing a selection of 12 rare vintage timepieces curated by ex-Christie’s specialist and Wind Vintage founder Eric Wind.

The watches span from the 1940s to the 1990s and include the Rolex GMT-Master 16750 and the Heuer Camaro 7220NT.

The assortment of watches will initially launch in the US with plans to expand to other markets later this year.

Dominic Weir, the managing director of fine watches and jewellery at Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, said in a statement: “Our customers will now be able to visit Mr Porter and discover the world’s best watch maisons and novelties across new, pre-owned (in partnership with Watchfinder) and now vintage watches.

“This is an exciting enhancement, providing an elevated shopping experience, service and product curation. Our community of watch collectors will appreciate the historical significance from our first vintage edit, which we look forward to working with Eric to curate and create throughout the year.”