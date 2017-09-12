Mr Porter launches curated selection of Piaget watches and jewellery

Mr Porter is set to follow in the footsteps of its sister site Net-a-Porter with the launch of a curated selection of Piaget luxury watches and jewellery. As of September 12, Mr Porter will a select number of timepieces and fine jewellery from the brand's Altiplano, Piaget Polo and Possession collections.

“In partnership with Mr Porter, Piaget has curated a lineup of pieces that truly reflect the aspirations and tastes of the most discerning and stylish watch enthusiasts,” said Chabi Nouri, Piaget CEO. “The effortless elegance and technical credentials of both the Altiplano and Piaget Polo continue to make these timepieces an essential staple for customers.”

Mr Porter will offer four watches from the Altiplano collection, four from the Piaget Polo S and Piaget Polo S Chronograph, as well as two bracelets from Piaget’s Possession jewellery collection. Prices for the pieces are set to range from 1,730 pounds to 27,000 pounds. The curated launch of pieces from Maison Piaget sees the online luxury menswear retailer expand its offering of watches and jewellery, to better cater to its customers every need.

“We are excited to be launching Piaget, a fine watch and jewellery manufacturer,” commented Toby Bateman, Managing Director, Mr Porter. “We also recognise the change in the contemporary watch customer, and we are launching the new Piaget Polo S limited editions to meet this. Mr Porter has an increasingly eager and aspirational fine watch customer, and Piaget offers them a curated choice of both elegant and sporty timepieces.”

Photos: Piaget