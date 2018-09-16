Mulberry opens new Regent Street flagship

British fashion house Mulberry has opened its new global flagship store at 100 Regent Street in London and unveiled as new design concept, spearheaded by creative director Johnny Coca and interior designer Faye Toogood.

The opening, which coincided with London Fashion Week, showcases the brand’s lifestyle offering in a contemporary environment described by the designer label as being inspired by “painterly qualities of British landscapes and strong but simple geometric forms,” to feel like a “welcoming home”.

According to Mulberry the design aesthetic is modern with a hint of heritage that allows customers to discover the “tactile universe” of the brand, and launches with the full autumn/winter 2018 collection of men’s and women’s bags, ready-to-wear, shoes and jewellery.

Commenting on the opening, Coca said in a press release: “I’m excited to be opening our new global flagship at 100 Regent Street where we have created a rich and vibrant store concept that brings to life all the elements of British landscape and architecture that inspire us.

“The pace and energy of Regent Street captures the spirit of Mulberry and is the perfect setting to unveil this new chapter of our brand.”

To coincide with the launch of the new store, Coca has also created an exclusive collection of the newly introduced Harlow bag family in season animations that will be available only at the 100 Regent Street flagship.

As well as a new store concept design, Mulberry stated that it is looking to redefine the shopping experience, by providing a host of seamless omni-channel services at the Regent Street flagship including mobile payment points, click-and-collect, two-hour same-day delivery across central London and endless aisle shopping, giving customers access to products from any Mulberry store worldwide.

To celebrate the opening as well as fashion week coming to London, Mulberry hosted a ‘Supper Club’ with British Fashion Council chair Stephanie Phair. The brand hosted celebrities including Edie Campbell, Anna Brewster, Sai Bennett, Sophie Kennedy Clark and Sam Rollinson at the event at 193 Piccadilly.

Guests were served an indulgent British menu of truffle burgers and steak and chips, whilst a team of mixologists impressed guests with Dirty Martini, Rum Old Fashioned and Sloe Gin and Tonic cocktails, and there was entertainment from rising star IAMDDB.

Images: courtesy of Mulberry by Michael Franke