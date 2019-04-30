Mulberry opens new stores in New York and Dubai

Mulberry is expanding its network of brick and mortar stores. The British luxury brand has announced two new store openings, in New York City and Dubai. Each conceived as immersive spaces, the new Mulberry locations complement its existing e-commerce and wholesale businesses in their respective cities.

Located on the Promenade at Rockefeller Center, the new location in New York is the brand's second in the city. It carries Mulberry's full range of women's and men's bags and small Leather Goods, as well as travel and luggage.

The new Dubai store is the region's first standalone store. It is located on the Fashion Avenue of the Dubai Mall and features a store concept designed in partnership between creative director Johnny Coca and British interior designer Faye Toogood to display the brand's take on British culture.

The retail approach and store design helps shoppers to discover the brand's identity while discovering the collections. The Dubai Mall store also stocks an extensive range of Mulberry’s lifestyle products for both women and men.

“The store features the new concept and will enable us to further advance our international, omni-channel and direct to customer strategy to grow Mulberry as a global luxury brand,” Mulberry's CEO, Thierry Andretta, said in a statement.