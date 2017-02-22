Myntra to bring Mango to India

Myntra, India’s leading online shopping platform, has been awarded the master distribution and management rights for Spanish fast-fashion brand Mango in India.

The move means that Myntra will be responsible for managing Mango's omnichannel presence including Mango.com, offline stores in the country as well as the brand's presence on its own platforms, Myntra and Jabong. Plans include the ambitious opening of 25-30 Mango stores in India over the next five years.

The association between the two companies goes back to 2014 when apparel from Mango was first listed on Myntra, and Mango is currently one of the top five womenswear brands on the marketplace.

Commenting on the news, Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra and Jabong, said: ”We are very excited to be the first e-commerce company to be awarded these exclusive rights by a leading global fashion brand such as Mango. This agreement further strengthens our position as the leading fashion and lifestyle destination and is in line with our strategy to provide our customers access to the best of international brands.

“We expect to grow Mango's India business exponentially over the next 5 years. This event marks an epoch in our journey and the beginning of a new age in omnichannel fashion in the country.”

Myntra plans to open 25-30 Mango stores in India

Mango vice-chairman and member of the board of directors, Daniel Lopez, added: "We have had a very good partnership with Myntra over the last three years and Mango has performed extremely well on their platform. A high degree of technological capability backed by incomparable logistical facilities covering the entire country make Myntra an ideal entity to enhance our partnership with. “We are targeting exponential growth for Mango in India in the coming years and are optimistic about achieving the same through Myntra."

Myntra has more than 18 million monthly active users along with Jabong and has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, Timberland, and Biba.

Image: mango.com