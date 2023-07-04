Mytheresa and Flamingo partner on New York pop-up

In an extension of their already existing relationship, luxury retailer Mytheresa has once again paired up with lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate to open a ‘body shop’ pop-up in East Hampton, New York.

Over the course of five weeks, the immersive space, dubbed ‘The Summer Body Shop’, will house a series of exclusive brand collaborations and products from a selection of international designers, with merchandise for women, men, kids and lifestyle.

A diverse programming and exclusive experiences will also be held over the duration of the pop-up’s existence.

Credits: Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate - 'The Summer Body Shop' pop-up in East Hampton.

Alongside the main space, an ‘Inconvenience Store’ will be located, offering “never-before-seen” joint merchandise, as well as non-perishable pantry items.

The actual interior also combines the identity of the partnering duo, utilising Mytheresa’s staple yellow and a Flamingo Estate green while also leaning into a car theme that informed the store’s design elements.

Credits: Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate - 'The Summer Body Shop' pop-up in East Hampton.

In a release, Heather Kaminetsky, president of North America for Mytheresa, said the opening of the experiential store felt like “the perfect ‘unexpected’ moment” to bring the partnership to life.

Kaminetsky added: “We wanted to bring to the sophisticated audience in the Hampton's a combined and truly unique immersive luxury experience - one that allows us to engage and inspire throughout the summer and to bring our curated offering to them in a more physical way."

The store will be open until July 30 and requires visitors to sign up via an online QR code in order to enter the location.