Mytheresa and Flamingo partner on New York pop-up
In an extension of their already existing relationship, luxury retailer Mytheresa has once again paired up with lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate to open a ‘body shop’ pop-up in East Hampton, New York.
Over the course of five weeks, the immersive space, dubbed ‘The Summer Body Shop’, will house a series of exclusive brand collaborations and products from a selection of international designers, with merchandise for women, men, kids and lifestyle.
A diverse programming and exclusive experiences will also be held over the duration of the pop-up’s existence.
Alongside the main space, an ‘Inconvenience Store’ will be located, offering “never-before-seen” joint merchandise, as well as non-perishable pantry items.
The actual interior also combines the identity of the partnering duo, utilising Mytheresa’s staple yellow and a Flamingo Estate green while also leaning into a car theme that informed the store’s design elements.
In a release, Heather Kaminetsky, president of North America for Mytheresa, said the opening of the experiential store felt like “the perfect ‘unexpected’ moment” to bring the partnership to life.
Kaminetsky added: “We wanted to bring to the sophisticated audience in the Hampton's a combined and truly unique immersive luxury experience - one that allows us to engage and inspire throughout the summer and to bring our curated offering to them in a more physical way."
The store will be open until July 30 and requires visitors to sign up via an online QR code in order to enter the location.