Mytheresa hosts exclusive après-ski experience in Aspen with Bemelmans Bar

Munich-based luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa has partnered with Bemelmans Bar, a New York icon within The Carlyle, to host an exclusive après-ski experience in Aspen.

An immersive experience, the event sees Bemelmans Bar bring its charm outside of the Upper East to host a pop-up in downtown Aspen, where guests can enjoy drinks, live entertainment, and shop a Mytheresa edit of selected pieces.

"This collaboration brings Mytheresa's style to Aspen in the sophisticated setting of Bemelmans Bar, offering the ultimate winter experience for those who appreciate the perfect martini alongside a finely curated edit of fashion and exquisite jewelry," said Heather Kaminetsky, president of Mytheresa, North America, in a statement.

Mytheresa apres ski experience in Aspen Credits: Mytheresa

The shopping experience includes an ice bar serving champagne and jewels, a "Press for Fashion" button where stylish pieces are brought to the table, and a coat check with luxury outerwear pieces for sale.

“Bemelmans Bar has been a defining part of New York's cultural and social fabric for almost a century,” said Marlene Poynder, managing director of The Carlyle, in a statement. “To bring its legacy to Aspen for the first time is a meaningful moment, made possible through our partnership with Mytheresa—a brand that shares our commitment to artistry and exceptional experiences.”

The après-ski shopping experience is open daily through to March 2, from 3 pm to 9 pm at 620 East Hyman Avenue.